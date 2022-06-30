Chris Hemsworth says cast of Thor: Love and Thunder had their kids make cameos

Chris Hemsworth's kids make a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Hollywood star who plays the titular role of the former king of Asgard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick has revealed two of his three kids with wife Elsa Pataky got to feature in the motion picture alongside their dad.

Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Mighty Thor) also got their broods involved.

In a video interview with Kevin McCarthy, Chris, 38, spilled: "Taika [Waititi, director] had his children in there. Christian Bale had his. Natalie [Portman] had… her kids as well."

Chris revealed his 10-year-old daughter India plays the character of Love, while one of his eight-year-old twins, Tristan or Sasha, also got in on the action.

He added: "That's my daughter… as well. She plays the character of Love."

While promoting the flick, Christian revealed his children made their dad accept the offer to take on the job.

The Dark Knight actor admitted his kids — Emmeline, 17, and Joseph, seven, whom he has with wife Sibi Blažić — wouldn't let him turn down the role of Gorr the God Butcher, who will make his live-action debut in the movie.

Christian — who portrayed Batman in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy — admits it's the first time his brood has shown an interest in his career.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: "This was the first time that my kids had really paid an interest in my choices.

"We always sit down and make choices together, but this is one that I thought couldn't happen.

"They corrected me on that and they said, 'No, dad, you're making this one.' And I said I might and they said, 'Yes, absolutely.' So I said okay."

And they were impressed with how it turned out, with the 48-year-old star noting that they "loved" the movie.