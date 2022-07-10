Chris Hemsworth says he almost missed out on the role of Thor to younger brother Liam

Chris Hemsworth almost missed out on the role of Thor to his younger brother Liam.

The 38-year-old actor reprises his role as the God of Thunder in the new Marvel blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder but revealed that his younger sibling very nearly got the part instead.

Chris's older brother Luke plays an actor version of Thor in the new movie and the star teased the possibility of Liam appearing as a multiverse alternative of the superhero.

The Rush actor told MensXP: "He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don't know, I could cross paths with him. That will be fun.

"In this film, (the multiverse) is not something we explore. But who knows if there is more in the future as you say it has opened up multitudes of options we can head in or be taken in."

Chris previously revealed that his initial audition for the role was disappointing but he was given another opportunity as film chiefs felt Liam was too young to play Thor.

He recalled: "I think my audition sucked. I think that was the response I got."

Hemsworth – revealing that his brother was among the final five actors in the running for the part – added: "They were like, 'Look, he's great, but he's a bit young.' My manager then said, 'Well, he does have an older brother,' which was me. I came back in, re-auditioned a few times, and just had a different attitude.

"Maybe I had a little more sort of motivation that my little brother got a look in and I hadn't. I also had done a couple of films in between those two auditions, so I had a bit more experience and confidence in what I was going to do."