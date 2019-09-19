Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans

This is not a drill — Marvel star Chris Hemsworth is in town for the Formula One race this weekend and you just might score a selfie or even appear on his Instagram if you're lucky enough to spot him.

The Australian actor documented his encounters with local fans in a series of amusing Instagram stories posted today (Sept 19).

The videos showed Chris trying to make his way to the infinity pool at Marina Bay Sands but getting stopped multiple times by fans asking for pictures.

Not that we need another reason to fall in love with the chiselled hunk, but Chris was kind and patient to a fault as he posed for numerous selfies with fans.

The videos were filmed by his personal trainer Luke Zocchi and personal assistant Aaron Grist who hilariously attempted to insert themselves into the pictures.

Besides being busy taking photos with fans, Chris also made an appearance at a Tag Heuer event at Gardens by the Bay yesterday (Sept 18), rubbing shoulders with several local celebrities including swimmer Joseph Schooling and band The Sam Willows.

Meanwhile, Singaporean fans have been going crazy on Twitter at the thought of being in the same country as the Avengers star.

Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore!!!!!!!!!!!!!



He is here to see the F1 Race pic.twitter.com/Y0lpAOb9rh — 🐒 Night Monkey 🐒 (@nightmonkey90) September 19, 2019

chris hemsworth is in singapore i'm inhaling the same air as chris hemsworth — 𝒉𝒔𝒊𝒏 (@URIEVOGUE) September 18, 2019

any lingering bit of haze in singapore you best LEAVE i will not stand for the love of my life chris hemsworth breathing in this toxic air — q (@70squill) September 18, 2019

