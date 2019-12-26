Chris Hemsworth to take six to eight-month break

PHOTO: Instagram/chrishsource
Bang

Chris Hemsworth to take six to eight-month break.

The 36-year-old star ⁠- who has kids India, seven, and five-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with his wife Elsa Pataky - wants to spend more time at home in Australia's Byron Bay with his family.

He said: "I'm going to take some time off now - probably six to eight months - and just be at home."

The Thor star reached the decision earlier this year when he came to the end of the publicity tour for Avengers: Endgame.

Speaking on Australian breakfast show Sunrise, he added: "I had a real, sort of, come down off the back of that press tour for Avengers and it was the most intense three weeks.

"I realised that for so long, I'd been sort of looking to the future and chasing what's next ... and then it hit me that, well, this is it.

"The thing that I've worked for and dreamt of doing, and I've just got to enjoy this moment."

Chris - who was born in Melbourne - and Elsa moved from Los Angeles to Byron Bay in 2015, and he previously admitted he loved living there because people "really respect" them and he feels like a local.

Speaking in 2017, he said: "In Byron, we just feel like locals. People really respect us... and it's what I always dreamt of giving to my kids."

Earlier this month, Elsa insisted their marriage is just like every other couple's and they have faced "every possible challenge".

She said: "The same as any other marriage. Chris and I got married very quickly, we had children very early, and we were young, so we've thrown every possible challenge at our marriage."

And Elsa - who married Chris in 2010 - admitted the secret to having a happy marriage is working hard to keep the romance alive.

She said: "A marriage is constant work because that initial infatuation dies down over the years and you both have to work the rest of your lives to keep the love alive and become one person. Of course, there are lots of ups and downs and it's a lot of work, but if there is love and respect for the other person, you can overcome anything."

