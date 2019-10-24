Chris Hemsworth wants a Star Wars role

PHOTO: Instagram/chrishemsworth
Bang

Chris Hemsworth would love to be in a Star Wars movie.

The 36-year-old actor is most famous for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has been involved with other major film franchises such as Ghostbusters, Star Trek and Men in Black, but his absolute favourite as a fan is Star Wars and he would give anything to land a role in a galaxy far, far away.

When asked about the possibility of him being in a Star Wars film at ACE Comic Con Midwest, he said: "Oh yeah, I'd love to. I'm not sure there's many people that'd say they wouldn't want to be a part of that world, you know and especially having it be something I've grown up with like all of us here, probably, it'd be like a fan experience as opposed to being an actor and that's the fun thing at this point of cinema and my career."

It was announced last month that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige would be developing a new Star Wars film which has prompted fans to speculate which Marvel stars could land roles, with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson expressing an interest in being a part of the project.

The 30-year-old actress posted a photo on her Twitter account posing alongside C-3PO whilst wielding a lightsaber, along with the caption "Did someone say Star Wars?"

Meanwhile, Hemsworth also described how his role as Thor had been reinvigorated since the release of third standalone movie Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame.

He said: "I've been having so much fun at it and doesn't feel old to me and it feels fresh more now than the first couple of times I played it. To be reinvigorated with the character and the world and to feel like we sort of have no boundaries so we can really take it anywhere is an exciting point to be in."

