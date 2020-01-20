Chris Hemsworth will become a 'human guinea pig' for science

Chris Hemsworth at the 2014 Oscars.
PHOTO: AFP
Bang

Chris Hemsworth will appear in National Geographic's new health docu-series Limitless, where he will undergo a series of challenges aimed at exploring different ways humans can live longer.

The 36-year-old actor said: "Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges across the globe, all for the sake of science.

"We're hoping to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life span. Production starts soon, so wish me luck."

National Geographic added that Chris will "meet leading longevity scientists who believe that the key to staying young lies in rooting out and reversing the ravages of time before they take hold, and learn secrets from superhumans who demonstrate the mind-blowing extent of human potential."

Darren Aronofsky and Jane Root - who previously worked together on National Geographic's One Strange Rock - will executive produce the show, with Darren saying: "Limitless has the potential to improve people's lives in simple, impactful ways, and we love Chris' enthusiasm to be our tour guide. I look forward to reteaming with Nat Geo, Jane and our friends from One Strange Rock on this next adventure."

In each episode, Chris will take on a different physical and mental challenge and try out a new technique - including regenerating damage, shocking the body and supercharging memory - to extend human life.

