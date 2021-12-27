Chris Martin set his kitchen on fire both times he tried to cook

Chris Martin has only cooked twice in the last 10 years — and set the kitchen on fire both times.

The Coldplay frontman admitted he isn't "great" in the kitchen and praised the fire brigade for coming to "save" him when he got "distracted" after ideas for new music came into his head while he was preparing his food.

He said: "I'm not a great cook. I've cooked twice in the last 10 years and both times the Fire Brigade came and I'd like to send a shout out to them in North London Fire Department who've saved me twice. The second time they came and said 'have you been cooking again?'"

Asked what he burnt, he admitted: "Um, er, pasta and toast because I said I'd cook dinner, but then I got distracted and went to work on a song and then forgot until, anyway!"

Despite his international music success, the 44-year-old star admitted he was "asked to leave" a choir when he was at school but thinks it was ultimately a "blessing".

Speaking to Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday (Dec 23) evening, he said: "I was asked to leave a choir, but it was all meant to be. I had a teacher at the time who in my school report said I misbehaved in music class and that would be excusable if I had even a modicum of talent.

"That's what he said. I promise, yeah. But that was a blessing because it lit the fire."

The Christmas Lights singer still doesn't know how he'll be spending Christmas on Dec 25 but will definitely be with his children, Apple, 17, and 15-year-old Moses, who he has with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

He said: "I'm waiting to be told where to be."

Asked if he'll be with his children, he replied: "Yes, I would walk through fire to be with those people. They're old and grown, but they're still cool."

Chris joked he has little involvement in planning Christmas because Gwyneth and his partner Dakota Johnson are "really good" at the organising.

He said: "I'm excited about life in general, just to be here... My kids' mum and my partner are really good at it [Christmas] so I just pay for what I'm told to pay for. That's it, yeah."

READ ALSO: Coldplay will stop making music in 2025, says lead singer Chris Martin