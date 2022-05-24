Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announce birth of second daughter

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt have welcomed their second child into the world.

The Jurassic World Dominion star and the 32-year-old author have announced their baby daughter, who they've named Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, was born on Sunday (May 22).

Alongside a graphic with the name and birth date and a pink ribbon around it, which they posted to each of their Instagram pages, the couple wrote in the caption: "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well.

"We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."

The couple had their first child together, daughter Lyla, in August 2020, while Chris also has nine-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

It was first reported in December that the couple were set to become parents for the second time.

In honour of Lyla's first birthday in August 2021, Katherine expressed her love for being a mother and shared a rare photo of her little girl on Instagram.

She posted: "About this time last year, I became a mama. What a magical year it's been. I watch my little girl in awe as she grows and changes - moving from infant to baby to now the toddler phase!

"Clearly, I have fully embraced the mommy and me matching moments, the girly outfits, the bows and the wonderful things my mom saved for me to pass on to her."

Meanwhile, Chris previously shared his interest in expanding his family last year, when he said he'd "love" to have more children with Katherine.

He said at the time: "We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that, but my plan is, let's go."