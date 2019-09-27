Chris Pratt: Jurassic World 3 'spared no expense' bringing back original trio

Chris Pratt says the Jurassic World 3 team have "spared no expense" bringing back franchise favourites.

It was revealed this week that trio Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum - who starred in the original 'Jurassic Park' back in 1993 - will reunite for the upcoming third instalment in the new dinosaur saga.

Responding to the news, Pratt - who plays dino handler Owen Grady in the Jurassic World movies - tweeted: "Just in case you hadn't seen the news. It's finally happening.

"Get ready for what is absolutely without a doubt going to be the biggest, baddest and best movie of the franchise. #WeSparedNoExpense #JurassicWorld3"

Goldblum will be back as Dr. Ian Malcolm, with Dern and Neill returning to their respective roles of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant.

Colin Trevorrow is set to be at the helm once again, with Pratt starring alongside Bryce Dallas Howard's rights activist Claire Dearing.