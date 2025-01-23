Chris Pratt's home "miraculously" survived the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star went to check on his pad this week for the first time since being forced to evacuate after the Jan 7 Palisades Fire.

While he admits it's a "silver lining" that his property is still standing, the same can't be said for his ex-wife Anna Faris and their 12-year-old son Jack's house.

Chris shared in a video update on Instagram: "Miraculously it's [my house] still standing.

"By the grace of God, we have four walls and a roof."

He continued: "It's truly devastating, as you know.

"Silver lining is my house was saved, but at the same time, so many people's houses were burned around us and the community's gone.

"My son's school is gone. My son's mom's house burned down."

The 45-year-old actor — who is now married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, 35 — added that it's been "inspiring" seeing the community rally together in the face of adversity.

He said: "We're resilient. We trust in God, and consider it all a blessing."

Chris added: "It's been inspiring to see how our community's come together."

Anna's home was among the first victims of the wildfires.

Images showed every wall of the property was in ashes and the water in her swimming pool appeared to have evaporated in the inferno.

The 48-year-old actress purchased the home in 2019 after she split from Jurassic World actor Chris, whom she divorced in 2018 after a nine-year marriage.

