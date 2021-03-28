Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had sex in 'strangest places'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had sex in a clothing store.

The 35-year-old model opened up on some of the "strangest places" she and her spouse have "been intimate" with one another, and she admitted she had a number of shocking stories to tell.

While playing Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with James Corden on The Late Late Show, the host quizzed her on her sex life and she smiled: "We had some fun days."

Chrissy then explained she wanted to clear up a story about former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

She said: "Because one time, at the Grammys, I had said that we had sex at 'that Obama thing', and that came out wrong. Because what I actually meant was, it was 'that Obama thing,' but it wasn't with them or near them."

She went on to explain they had "actually" got intimate in a bathroom at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) "a while ago".

She then joked: "I could fire these off, if you want."

Her next revelation left James stunned as she admitted she and the All of Me singer had done the deed at upscale Hollywood clothing store Fred Segal.

The Cats actor gasped: "Fred Segal! No! Oh, my god."

Chrissy confirmed: "Yeah, right in front of the juice bar."

And the Lip Sync Battle star - who has children Luna, four, and Miles, two, with John - went on to describe how she and John had joined the Mile-High Club.

She exclaimed: "On a plane — not even private, James. Public!"

While Chrissy happily ranked the winners of People's Sexiest Man Alive from most to least sexy, ordering them as Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan, Blake Shelton, and then Adam Levine, she drew the line at one question.

She opted to drink a salmon, tuna, and fisheye milkshake when asked to choose an item on her Cravings By Chrissy Teigen website that wasn't worth buying, with James showing a range of items including a $20 brown paper lunch bag,$14 face crystals and $36 popcorn seasoning.

She said: "Listen, we made a mistake, okay. My team is gonna kill me. Erase all that. I stand by all of our products and I'm going to eat this."