Chrissy Teigen buys school supplies for teachers struggling to equip classrooms for the new school year

Chrissy Teigen has been buying school supplies for teachers who are struggling to kit out their classrooms for the upcoming school year.

The 34-year-old model is homeschooling her children - Luna, four, and Miles, two, whom she has with her husband John Legend - amid the coronavirus pandemic, but as many schools prepare to re-open after the summer break, Chrissy has offered to foot the bill of some much-needed supplies.

Chrissy, who is currently expecting her and John's third child, posted several pictures of her at-home classroom on social media, and told teachers to leave their Amazon wishlists in the comments, where she then went through and bought the items they had requested.

She said: "If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your Amazon wishlist here, I will do as many as I can!"

The Lip Sync Battle star later revealed she'd managed to fulfil the requests on 50 lists, while others had also been kind enough to buy some of the products.

She added: "Today I cleared 50 entire lists and countless extra items were purchased from lovely people just passing through. Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs. Please keep posting in this thread! (sic)"

Chrissy is a prominent personality on social media, but recently said she feels "exhausted taking the heat" online, as she often gets targeted by trolls.

She said: "I'm honestly kind of over following people on Instagram who never speak up for anything. I get it, it's WAY less stressful, but I'm exhausted taking the heat. Notice anyone who has ever spoken up is brutally verbally attacked/put on fake flight logs. It's really just old.