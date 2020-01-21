Chrissy Teigen credits bone broth for helping her through postpartum depression

PHOTO: AFP
Bang

The Sports Illustrated model believes the soup really helped her when she was struggling after the birth of her first child, and she credits the improvement in her physical health to the food.

She wrote on Twitter: "Real bone broth is rich with marrow and deep flavour.

"Chicken stock is ... water. When I was suffering horribly from postpartum depression, I was covered in bruises, had no energy and no ability to sleep. I attribute much of the physical aspect of getting better to bone broth."

Chrissy bravely opened up about her battle with depression following the birth of Luna.

She shared: "I went back to work on Lip Sync Battle in August, when Luna was four months old. The show treated me incredibly well ... But I was different than before. Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my ­shoulders - even my wrists - hurt. I didn't have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me.

"One thing that really got me was just how short I was with people. I would be in my dressing room, sitting in a robe, getting hair and makeup done, and a crew member would knock on the door and ask, 'Chrissy, do you know the lyrics to this song?'

"And I would lose it ... They would leave. My eyes would well up and I would burst into tears. My makeup artist would pat them dry and give me a few minutes. I couldn't figure out why I was so unhappy. I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role, 'Maybe I'm just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I'm just supposed to be a mom.'"

