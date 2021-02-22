Chrissy Teigen honoured baby Jack on what would have been his due date

The 35-year-old model lost her baby boy in September, and on Saturday (Feb 20), she took to social media to mark Jack's due date, posting an image of herself wearing a bracelet with his name on it.

She captioned the photo on her Instagram Story: "Today was your due date. we love you forever [heart emoji] (sic)"

Chrissy also posted a picture of herself while deep in thought on her Instagram.

The model - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with husband John Legend - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Can smile all day but thinking of you on your due date, bug (sic)"

Chrissy previously admitted she was still "coming to terms" with the loss of her baby son.

She explained: "Even thinking back to it now, I am still in therapy about it and I'm still coming to terms with it.

"I have maternity clothes, and there are things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month. So it's just hard because he would've been born this week, so you look at those things and you have these constant reminders."

Chrissy believes she's fortunate to have been raised in a household that was "very open about loss".

She said: "It was a really transformative thing for me and in a way it really saved me, because I don't think that I would've discovered therapy and then sobriety and this path of feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person."

Chrissy also thinks the heartache has made her a "better person".

She reflected: "You really gain this incredible amount of empathy. And I really, somehow, think I'm a better person now. And I just have the best support system ever."