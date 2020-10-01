Chrissy Teigen miscarries despite 'bags and bags of blood transfusions'

The 34-year-old star was rushed to hospital this week and underwent two blood transfusions, but tragically she and husband John Legend have lost their third child, who the pair had already named Jack.

She wrote on Instagram: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

<p>"To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. (sic)"

<p>Chrissy thanked her fans for their support, and while she admitted she and John - who have children Luna, four, and Miles, two - are "so grateful" for their life, they will "cry [their] eyes out" today (Oct 1).

She added: "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it. (sic)"

The devastating news comes after Chrissy was rushed to hospital on Sunday night (27.09.20) with heavy bleeding, due to having a "weak" placenta.

But just a few days ago, Chrissy told fans she and her baby were "completely fine" after she underwent two blood transfusions.

She wrote: "hello from hospital. about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is.

"It's an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there. Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking... cooking... playing with the other buttbutts. (sic)"