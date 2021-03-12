Chrissy Teigen once confused Michael Keaton for a champagne waiter after the Golden Globes

The 35-year-old model has admitted that her post-Globes encounter with the Hollywood star was her most embarrassing encounter with another celebrity.

Asked about her best celebrity encounter on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Chrissy shared: "God, I think it was after the Golden Globes - oh no, this might be worst..."

Chrissy - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with husband John Legend - then recalled the embarrassing details of her meeting with the movie star.

She said: "I was drinking a lot and I saw somebody at the entrance holding a glass of champagne, so I just went up and I took it and I said 'thank you,' and [John] goes, 'that was Michael Keaton.'"

After realising her mistake, Chrissy made a quick exit.

She said: "God, I'm so embarrassed by it still, I could die... I took it, I drank it, and I left."

Chrissy - who has been married to John since 2013 - previously admitted to drinking too much at one point in her life.

During an interview in 2017, Chrissy confessed to "making an a**" of herself in front of people she respected.

She explained: "I was, point blank, just drinking too much.

"I got used to being in hair and make-up and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show.

"And then I felt bad for making kind of an a** of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."