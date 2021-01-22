Chrissy Teigen the only celebrity Joe Biden is following on Twitter

The 35-year-old model is the only person not affiliated with the White House among the 12 people the President is currently following on the micro-blogging platform through his new @POTUS account.

After being informed of the news, Chrissy tweeted: "Oh my god!

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BmBfkPZgEj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

"My heart, oh my god, lmao. I can finally see the President's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged."

my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Chrissy - who has more than 13 million followers on the platform - jokingly added: "I should probably never tweet again."

The Lip Sync Battle star had been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and had her Twitter account blocked by Trump. Ahead of the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday (Jan 20), she appealed to the incoming president to unblock her.

She wrote: "Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the President for four years. Can I get a follow please?"

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Chrissy and her Grammy-winning husband John Legend were both in Washington on Wednesday to witness Biden's Inauguration.

John, 42, performed at the event, but prior to the Inauguration, Chrissy revealed she'd been "scolded" for giving fans a behind-the-scenes insight into the celebrations.

After posting some photos and videos of the preparations on Twitter, Chrissy wrote: "LMAO apparently that was all supposed to be a secret and I got scolded, so act surprised tomorrow I'm crying"

LMAO apparently that was all supposed to be a secret and i got scolded so act surprised tomorrow I’m crying — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

She also defended her decision to attend the inauguration amid the coronavirus pandemic following online criticism.

One Twitter user wrote: "Hey Chrissy, DC residents aren't very 'happy' right now and can't even 'happy pack' their cars to drive to the grocery store because of the military state the city is in but yeah LOL come on down especially in a pandemic. How happy!!!"

In response, Chrissy said: "This is not my fault but I'm sorry you're frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot."

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously admitted to taking pride in her "trolling" of Donald Trump.

She said: "I've actually been a big Donald Trump-hater for a long time. If you go back, I've been trolling him for about five to seven years now. I've been doing this forever and I take pride in that."