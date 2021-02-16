Chrissy Teigen suffers from swollen lips after eating 'suspicious orange'

The 35-year-old model has fallen victim to an allergic reaction after she "bit the skin" of a bizarre-looking fruit, causing her lips to balloon in size.

Insisting her new look wasn't the result of a botched cosmetic procedure, she wrote on Instagram: "lmao lookin great!! not filler fail - I'd tell you! I don't give a s***! It happened after I bit the skin of a suspicious orange. Maybe pesticides on the outside? I look like a juicy blow up doll, freshly unpacked. (sic)"

Thankfully, dermatologist and Dr Pimple Popper star Doctor Sandra Lee was on hand to give Chrissy some much needed advice.

Dr. Lee wrote in the comments: Allergy of course. Take antihistamine and of course no more eating the suspicious fruit! (sic)"

The news comes after Chrissy recently underwent surgery to alleviate the symptoms of endometriosis, in which the uterine lining tissue to incorrectly grow outside of the uterus.

She posted on social media after her operation: "Usually I'm really good after [surgery]. This one's a toughie. My whole belly got numbed. It's gonna be numb for like, a couple days. Couple of the next days, hopefully they'll stay that way. (sic)"

Chrissy's surgery coincided with the original due date for her third child, a boy named Jack, whom she tragically lost after 20 weeks of pregnancy back in September.

And the Lip Sync Battle star - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with her husband John Legend - explained before her surgery she was still feeling "kicks" in her stomach following her devastating loss.

She wrote: "my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh. (sic)"

Chrissy then posted a video of her stomach visibly twitching, and said the movements "never stop".

She added: "look at this. I'll pretend it's him saying hi - it never stops. (sic)"