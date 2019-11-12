Chrissy Teigen's house manager does most of her Christmas shopping for her

The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated model has admitted she rarely has to conjure up any gift ideas around the festive season - even for her children Luna, three, and Miles, 18 months - because her "house manager" does most of the thinking for her.

Asked if her assistant lives with her, Chrissy said in a Twitter Q&A: "We have a house manager who works at the house all day to handle our lives and day-to-day business, packages, scheduling for household staff etc."

Pressed on whether she does her own Christmas shopping, the brunette beauty added: "Assistant does a lot. But it's funny when it's the assistant's birthday and you gotta go yourself."

Chrissy and her husband John Legend even have a business accountant who deals with all of their utility bills and keeps an eye on their spending.

She explained: "I have a business accountant who handles everything and sends me summaries of my spending/income. I don't get mail."

And, although they have staff in and out of their house regularly, the couple - who got married in 2013 - don't try to hide their arguments from them.

She said: "I don't hide anything. I fight in cars, I fight at home, I fight at the airport. I don't care. John just won't fight back."

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently said she doesn't know if fame has changed her for the better or the worse because she's a "highly anxious" person.

She said "Very good question. I don't know, honestly. I still see things from every perspective. But I'm also highly anxious and perceptive so it's kind of hell for my own mind. But also good? I like that I can help people but my own self is kind of... stuck?"