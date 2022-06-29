Christian Bale says Thor role is the first time his children influenced his career

Christian Bale's children made their dad accept the offer to star in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Dark Knight actor has admitted his kids — Emmeline, 17, and Joseph, seven, whom he has with wife Sibi Blažić — wouldn't let him turn down the role of Gorr the God Butcher, who will make his live-action debut in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Christian — who portrayed Batman in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy — admits it's the first time his brood has shown an interest in his career.

Christian Bale as Batman in a trailer for The Dark Knight (2008).

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/DC

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: "This was the first time that my kids had really paid an interest in my choices.

"We always sit down and make choices together, but this is one that I thought couldn't happen.

"They corrected me on that and they said, 'No, dad, you're making this one.' And I said I might and they said, 'Yes, absolutely.' So I said okay."

And they were impressed with how it turned out, with the 48-year-old star noting that they "loved" the movie.

Christian's co-star Natalie Portman's sons was also pleased to visit the set and were even more impressed that their mom's alter-ego Dr. Jane Foster/Mighty Thor was made into a doll.

She said: "They were just so happy to come visit set. They were so excited to see me wearing a cape."

The 41-year-old actress — who has Aleph, 11, and five-year-old Amalia with spouse Benjamin Millepied — shared how they were "so excited that there is an action figure [of my character] now."

She added: "So that was really, really fun, to get to be in something that they were so excited about."

Helmed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Chris Hemsworth in the titular role of the former king of Asgard, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Russell Crowe as Zeus and Jaimie Alexander as Sif, plus the likes of Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper.