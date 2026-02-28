Christian Bale warns fans not to meet him or they will face 'terrible disappointment'

Christian Bale has warned his fans not to meet him or they will face "terrible disappointment".

The Bride! actor has no desire to meet his own screen heroes because he knows they are at their best in their movies and he claimed he has seen people appear disheartened when they had the opportunity to talk to him after enjoying his work.

Asked if he has ever lost his cool and been starstruck around another celebrity, he told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm never cool. Not in those instances. I don't want to meet people I see in films, I don't want to see my heroes.

"I see it in people's eyes when they've watched my movies and loved them and then they meet me and I see their eyes, that terrible disappointment about who I really am.

"And it's true, what a disappointment. That's me at my best in the movie.

"Never meet me, and I never want to meet my heroes either because they are heroic in what they do. Give them a break, nobody can be a hero all the time."

Christian recently told how he instigated a collective screaming group on the set of The Bride!.

The 52-year-old actor plays Frankenstein's monster - known as Frank - in Maggie Gyllenhaal's new take on the Bride of Frankenstein and he spent up to six hours getting ready each day as he transformed into the character. But the lengthy make-up sessions left Christian feeling so frustrated, he started screaming to vent his emotions.

The Dark Knight star told Entertainment Weekly: "I would scream like crazy, every day. Just to [release the] despair, all of that restraint that you have to display when you're sitting still for that long ...

"I didn't want to do it driving into work because I thought I might cause a crash. And I didn't want to do it by myself because I thought everyone would just think I'm going nuts."

Christian's hair and make-up team started joining in with his screams, with him describing it as a "great bonding experience", and the group of screamers eventually grew to include more members of the crew.

He added: "Oh man, I'm telling you, the whole crew got involved by the end, because people would hear us screaming.

"We would open the doors, and gradually, a bit like the Bride's revolution, a few people were going, 'Can we do it too?' And then by the end, there were like 30 people who would hear us and run to the make-up trailer to be a part of it and scream as well."

