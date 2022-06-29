Christian Bale would return as Batman only with Christopher Nolan at the helm

Superheroes remain all the rage, and many would point to Christopher Nolan‘s seminal trilogy of films starring Christan Bale as Batman as a watershed. While Christian has since moved on to doing other stuff, such as taking on the role of Gorr the God Butcher in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor expressed interest in putting on the Batman cowl once more, but only if director Christopher was involved.

Speaking with Screen Rant during the press junket for Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian shared his sentiments about potentially returning as the Caped Crusader.

“No. No one’s ever mentioned it to me. No one’s brought it up... Occasionally people say to me, “Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.” And I’m like, “That’s news to me. No one’s ever said that,” Christian explained.

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.’ In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.”

Of course, that is going to be a big ask, especially with Warner Bros. moving forward with the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) in another direction. Robert Pattinson will return as the hero in a sequel, while both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will also be back in the suits for The Flash.

However, should things take a drastic turn again, we might get another Bale/Nolan Batman film again. At least, we know that Bruce Wayne is on board, now we just need to wait for the famed director to think about it and put things into motion.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.