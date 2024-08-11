Christian Slater, 54, said to have welcomed 4th child into the world

Christian Slater is said to have welcomed his fourth child into the world last month.

The 54-year-old actor already has Jaden, 25, and Eliana, 22, with ex-wife Ryan Haddon, as well as a five-year-old daughter with wife Brittany Lopez, 35, and People reports that their second child was born in July.

The DC star recently admitted he feels less "scared" of fatherhood nowadays.

He told the outlet: "Wow. I mean, it's just different. The whole thing is different. I'm certainly a lot more present and I just love it. I think I was more scared of it the first go around and a little bit more confused, and I was very distracted.

"And now, it's all I really think about, and all I really care about, and all I want to be around. I'm happy to be in that situation."

He added that his youngest child — whose name has not been disclosed publicly — is "just cute" and has an unstoppable "zest for life" at such a young age.

He said: "She's just cute. My daughter's five and she's a real passionate, excited person. I mean, she skateboards, she ice skates, she climbs rock walls, she does aerobics, she plays tennis and she's five. We can't stop her.

"She just has a real zest and passion for life that's very infectious and makes me very excited."

Christian previously explained that he wants to "lead by example" for his children and that he was trying to encourage them to read.

He told Parade: "We lead, of course, hopefully, by example, and try to be the best examples we can be for them. I think it just helps all around. Lately, I've been reading the Nancy Drew books to my kids, and I just do what I can to encourage them to be little readers.

"We started going through three chapters of Nancy Drew every night, and they're so into it. It's about the idea of cliffhangers in the stories, which is keeping them engaged. Their enthusiasm has really kind of got me very excited about it."

[[nid:696712]]