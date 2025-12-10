Christina Aguilera planning to release 'really personal' new album and intimate documentary film

Christina Aguilera is planning to release a "really personal" new album alongside an intimate documentary film.

The Beautiful hitmaker hasn't released a full length album sine 2022's Aguilera — which was her first LP sung entirely in Spanish — but she has promised new material is on the way with a career-spanning film.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday (Dec 9), she said: "It's going to be a really personal project coming up because it'll tie in with a very personal documentary that we've been filming for the last few years."

In 2022, it was revealed the 44-year-old pop star would be the subject of a documentary from Time Studios and Roc Nation, which will see her reflect on teen stardom, her life as a mother, and her career today.

While it's been three years since she released a full length album — which in turn came four years after 2018's Liberation — Christina insisted she likes to be "thoughtful" about her output as a musician.

She explained: "I do take a minute, but it's to really be thoughtful with what I put out. "I'm not someone that's just like, 'Oh, let me just keep pumping it out. Integrity matters to me.

"I'm a message girl and I really like to absorb what's happening in the world, things that are really moving me and affecting people, too. I really put thought into it."

Meanwhile, she also confirmed there are "some" unreleased material hidden away from the Aguilera LP sessions.

However, she added: "Yes, there's some… there are things along the way, but probably will always remain in a vault."

Christina previously opened up on how her voice has improved with time, which she credits with "experience".

In 2024, she told Rolling Stone magazine: "I much prefer my voice now, because it has experience, which is what I loved about all the singers that I grew up loving and wanting to emulate.

"It's the emotional soaring and singing over the notes or the grain and the grit that goes into a rasp that only comes from experience.

"You can't force it or buy it. It just feels lived in."

