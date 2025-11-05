Christina Perri files for divorce after 7 years of marriage

Christina Perri has filed for divorce from Paul Costabile after seven years of marriage.

The Jar of Hearts singer married TV reporter Costabile in 2017 and they are parents to two daughters — Carmella, seven, and Pixie, three — but they have now parted ways with Christina filing paperwork to end their marriage at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday (Nov 3), according USA Today.

The publication reports Christina listed the date of the couple's separation as the same day she filed the papers and she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

She is also said to have requested joint physical and legal custody of their daughters and asked the judge to award spousal support as specified in their pre-nuptial agreement.

Christina has previously been open about her experiences of motherhood — turning her hit song A Thousand Years into a book about being a parent because she wanted to showcase her "real life" and be open about issues such as lack of sleep.

She told People: "All I do is live my real life, in the season of motherhood and singing to my girls. It's been my favourite part. It made so much sense. With each of these projects, we didn't overthink it or try something that was inauthentic. I didn't want to go backward and pretend that I didn't become a mom.

"I didn't want to pretend that I'd actually slept for six years. I'd rather everyone know where I'm at and that 100 per cent made sense for me.

"Because the audience has grown up with me, people have followed along. Their lives are legit following the same timeline and are on the same trajectory as mine. It feels like such a sweet spot in music and creativity and I'm really grateful for it."

She revealed she was trying to sing to her youngest at bedtime but revealed that the little one had become picky about which song she wanted to hear.

She said: "Last night, I was laughing hysterically because my almost two-year-old, Pixie, is so particular. I call her my spicy one. I asked her if I could sing to her when I was putting her to bed and she says yeah.

"So I start singing all the different songs and each time, she goes, 'No, no,'. I went through my whole lullaby album and I was like, 'Girlfriend, what do you want?' Finally, I said, 'Pixie Dust,' which is a song I wrote for her, and she said yes. She knew."

