Christina Perri hospitalised due to pregnancy complications, after suffering miscarriage in January

The Jar of Hearts singer is currently expecting her second child with her husband Paul Costabile, but has admitted her baby is "having an issue", causing her to be hospitalised where she will stay until it's time for delivery.

Christina also revealed the baby might need to be delivered "very soon", which would make their birth "very early".

Writing on her Instagram Story, she said: "Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan. Baby is having an issue, so I'm gonna be here till it's time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early.

"Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this. I'm grateful for doctors and nurses and will do whatever they suggest we do."

After sharing her post, Christina - who already has two-year-old daughter Carmella with Paul - then uploaded a video in which she thanked fans for the outpouring of love they had sent her way.

She said: "I can't even grasp the amount of love you all are sending me right now... We are gonna take it one day at a time, one minute at a time. I feel like I'm very safe and in great hands."

Christina's health scare comes after she suffered a devastating miscarriage in January when she was 11 weeks pregnant.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter said of her miscarriage at the time: "Today i had a miscarriage. Baby was 11 weeks old at the time. We are shocked & completely heartbroken. We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so i feel like it's also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story and stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame.

"I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you. I am so sad but not discouraged. When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost."