Christina Perri loses baby girl who was 'born silent'

The Jar of Hearts hitmaker has shared the heartbreaking news that her daughter was "born silent", weeks after she was hospitalised with pregnancy complications.

Alongside a picture of her and husband Paul Costabile holding their baby's hand, she wrote on Instagram: "Last night we lost our baby girl. She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts."

After she was hospitalised earlier this month, Christina - who has two-year-old daughter Carmella with her spouse - revealed the baby had an issue with her "intestines" that would need immediate surgery once Christina went into labour.

Updating her fans on Instagram, Christina said at the time: "There's a lot more that we have to be cautious of. Baby could come at any moment. Basically, there's a complication with the baby's intestines. The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive. We'll spend some time in the hospital.

"We're going to prepare for [the NICU], but anything could happen. We're just gonna stay really hopeful. I guess the biggest thing is we hope the baby stays inside and can get as big as possible before this big event they have to go through. It's just a couple more weeks, so I'm gonna try to take it easy and hope for the best."

The 34-year-old had earlier revealed she had been hospitalised because her baby was "having an issue".

She wrote on social media: "Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan. Baby is having an issue, so I'm gonna be here till it's time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early.

"Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this. I'm grateful for doctors and nurses and will do whatever they suggest we do."

Christina's loss comes after she suffered a devastating miscarriage in January when she was 11-weeks pregnant.

She said at the time: "Today i had a miscarriage. Baby was 11 weeks old at the time. We are shocked and completely heartbroken. We were only one week away from sharing the news so I feel like it's also important to share this news, too. I want to continue to help change the story and stigma around miscarriage, secrecy, and shame.

"I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you. I am so sad but not discouraged. When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost."