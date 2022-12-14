Christina Ricci finalises divorce from James Heerdegen

Christina Ricci has finalised her divorce from James Heerdegen.

The 42-year-old actress and the producer called time on their relationship two years ago, and they've now reached an agreement over their divorce.

Under the terms of their agreement, Christina will be given their house in the San Fernando Valley, while the former couple will split the money from the sale of their property in New York City.

Christina will keep all of the residuals and royalties for her work, according to TMZ, which reports that James will get to keep a Subaru vehicle and his personal belongings.

Christina and James will share custody of their eight-year-old son, Freddie — but the actress will be responsible for any medical or educational decisions.

The producer — who married Christina in 2013 — will also receive a one-off payment of US$189,687 (S$255,700) from his ex-wife.

The duo split in acrimonious circumstances two years ago, with the actress being granted a restraining order in 2021 after both sides made abuse allegations.

Meanwhile, Christina has previously spoken about her "chaotic" childhood, and she admitted that her unhealthy relationship choices stemmed from her difficult upbringing.

The Wednesday star also admitted that it took her a long time to realise that she'd made poor decisions.

Asked if she made bad decisions because of her childhood, Christina — who is now married to Mark Hampton — replied: "Yeah, 100 per cent.

"I think with those things…Well, I can't speak for everyone, but it took me a long time to admit to myself what was going on, what it should be called. Denial is very strong.

"Of course you don't want to accept that the worst possible thing is happening and that you put yourself in that situation. So it took me a really long time to realise that."

