Christina Ricci obtains restraining order against husband after 7 years of violence

Christina Ricci has obtained a restraining order against her estranged husband after accusing him of being violent towards her for seven years.

The 'Addams Family' actress split from James Heerdegen last July and has now taken steps to force him to stay at least 200 yards away from her, their six-year-old son Freddie and their family dog after accusing him of being physically abusive.

According to People magazine, Christina claimed she was subjected to "severe physical and emotional abuse" by James with "many of these acts of abuse" taking place in front of their son.

The 40-year-old actress stated the alleged abuse began in 2013 when she found out she was pregnant and she claimed James has also threatened to "kill" her on multiple occasions.

She wrote in a declaration: "I began to feel extremely isolated."

She also recalled a family vacation to New Zealand where her spouse "said something that made me think" he "could kill me."

She wrote: "He said the only way he could feel sorry for me is if I were dismembered into small pieces.

"That night I hid all the knives in the cabin where we were staying. I feared for my life and the life of our son. I slept in a separate bedroom with Freddie, and I locked the door."

The filing goes on to claim the producer had "brutally attacked" his wife on 19 December, 2019, and months later, when quarantine measures were introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 'Black Snake Moan' actress found herself "stuck in the house with a man who had physically and emotionally abused me, and knew that I wanted to end the marriage."

Throughout the quarantine period, Christina claimed James had "focused solely on punishing and terrorising [her] 24 hours a day."

She added: "I was afraid to sleep at night."

The former 'Pan Am' star recalled how James allegedly chased her "through and out of the house" while she was trying to call police.

She wrote: "He grabbed my wrists and hands, dragged me, and slammed my body into the fire pit we have in the yard. I suffered cuts, bruising, and soreness of my hip, which still causes me pain today."

Several weeks later, Christina claims her estranged husband chased her round the house again "screaming and spitting" at her, as well as throwing coffee and a chair at her, all in front of their son.

At that time, Christina was granted an emergency protective order.

James has also been denied visitation with Freddie as Christina alleged she fears for the youngster's safety as his father "continues to threaten to abduct" him.

The actress has also asked the court to stop James from releasing private audio and video recordings of her and have them returned to her, and to grant a move out order so that he may "not return" to her home.

She also requested the judge order him to attend a 52-week batterer intervention programme and show the court proof he had competed it.

In a statement to TMZ, James' attorney said he "unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse made by Ms. Ricci as having occurred in 2020."