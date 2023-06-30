Christine Fan defends husband Blackie Chen as more women accuse him of sexual assault

Taiwan singer Christine Fan stands by her husband Blackie Chen, even when others make damning allegations against him.

Following the first sexual assault claims by Hey Girl member Tina Chou on Monday (June 26), singer-actress Yuan Guo also emerged on Wednesday to accuse host and ex-basketball player Blackie, 46, of sexual assault.

In her Facebook post, Yuan, 34, delineated details of the alleged assault on two occasions, both happening in 2015 when Christine was pregnant with their twin sons.

Yuan and Blackie first got acquainted at the fundraising event Love Life, following which she claimed he often asked her to send selfies of herself. According to her, he offered to sponsor her clothes so that she could publicise the labels on her social media.

When she picked up the clothes at Blackie's office, Yuan claimed he grabbed her and placed her on his lap and asked her for a kiss. She said she struggled against him but finally gave him a peck on the cheek to pacify him before making her escape.

Based on the post, the second incident reportedly occurred when Yuan arranged to meet Blackie by the roadside to pick up some clothes.

However, she claimed he stopped in the middle of a busy road junction and asked her to get into his car. With cars honking at them, Yuan said she had no choice but to do so. She wrote that he took her to a residential unit. According to Yuan, he requested for her to go up first, seemingly to avoid both of them being captured by CCTV to be in the lift at the same time.

After drinking the whiskey that Blackie offered her, Yuan claimed Blackie carried her onto a bed, before muttering: "Oh, this bed won't do," and took her to another bed in a separate room. She claimed he pressed her down on the bed. Seeing her struggle and sob, he then purportedly let her go and she scampered off.

Blackie's comment, according to Yuan, gave her the impression that the bed belonged to him and Christine.

She added her reasons for sharing the accusations: "There is no longer any issue of forgiveness… The only reason why I want to recount my story is for Tina to not be alone."

In response to Yuan's accusations, Christine, 47, posted an Instagram Story yesterday.

She wrote: "Since knowing I was pregnant, I only left my house five times before my water broke. I went to a wedding, visited a friend's house, attended a friend's gathering, visited Blackie's grandmother and joined a picnic, in addition to regular gynaecologist visits and clocking my daily 7,000 steps. Blackie was present with me at every one of these occasions.

"Those who visited my old house know that we only had one bed, there is no other bed… Those who have known Blackie since young know that he is a teetotaller, and he couldn't have possibly drank when I was pregnant.

"I believe that my husband is an upright person. If one has integrity, one need not be afraid of false shadows. I love my husband and I will do my best to protect my family."

Another Hey Girl member, host DJ Swallow, also accused Blackie of sexual harassment in an interview with Taiwan's United Daily News on June 29.

A day earlier, she had posted on her Instagram Story: "He didn't do anything to me so I wasn't actually assaulted. But my sixth sense told me something was wrong… I want to tell Tina to 'keep going'."

She revealed to the publication that she was in Kaohsiung for work one day, and got a call from Blackie in the evening, inviting her to chat with him and other artistes at Howard Plaza Hotel Kaohsiung.

However, she elaborated that when she arrived, she realised Blackie was the only person in the room. After a brief chat, she said she had to leave. She claimed that Blackie joked that she could sleep on his bed, to which she expressed disbelief.

She claimed: "He told me, 'You see, the other side of my bed is so spacious, you can sleep here!" She insisted on leaving and did so.

DJ Swallow added that they continued to work normally after that evening. Though she didn't specify the year of the incident, she clarified that Blackie was known to be in a relationship with Christine at that point.

Blackie's ex-manager during 2008 to 2010 also came to his defence in an Instagram story which was quickly deleted.

She wrote sarcastically, seemingly directed at one or more accusers: "I'm sorry I didn't help you develop your career further. If I had helped you become more popular, you wouldn't have to resort to such desperate measures to stay relevant.

"You knew Blackie for a longer time than me, don't you know he likes telling short jokes meant to make people feel awkward? Can't you better discern his pranks from reality? How did his jokes become sexual harassment?

"If you spent 11 years getting over your fear of him, why don't you increase your own self-worth instead of wasting your time on basketball players?"

Her comments seemed to have added fuel to the fire, inviting backlash from netizens.

One user commented: "If the 'victim' feels offended, it is not a joke anymore."

"Thanks for 'saving' the fire with more fuel," another said snarkily.

In response to Tina's allegations, Blackie and Christine issued a joint lawyer's statement on June 28, demanding NT$10 million (S$435,000) as compensation and an official apology on Facebook.

Tina responded in a Facebook post on June 28: "Once again, I feel the same oppressive pressure as I felt that day, but I will be brave this time. See you in court."

