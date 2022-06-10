Christophe Gans developing standalone Silent Hill movie reflective of modern horror

While Silent Hill is not exactly getting the best treatment over in the video game space, it appears that movies might be a better medium for the home of misty horror. According to an interview given by Christophe Gans, who directed the first Silent Hill movie, a new entry might be on the way.

The translation appears to suggest that a new movie is in the works, but more importantly, it is not a sequel to the first two films that have been released, it will respect “the way Silent Hill has evolved.”

What that means is anyone’s guess, but hearing that a new film might be in the works is surprising, to say the least. Previous films were not exactly box office fire, and neither were they getting the love from fans that love the games. However, Gans believes that there is still room for a Silent Hill movie that is more modern.

“It is a Silent Hill for today’s audiences while being ultra-respectful of the saga,” he added. “I am aware that Silent Hill is a very great video game franchise and a work of art in the noble sense of the term. The people who thought up Silent Hill put a lot of their guts into it.”

“For me, it was important to design a Silent Hill in the light of the current public, it is clear that today’s horror cinema no longer resembles the horror cinema of 2006. Good for that matter. Not that 2007 horror cinema wasn’t good, but every genre is going through an evolution.”

Perhaps a new Silent Hill movie will be the turning point alongside the rumoured games that are coming, including a remake of the second. This will be a bold move by Konami, but for now, until there is actual confirmation, consider this a whisper in the wind.

