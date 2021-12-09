Christopher Lee is brand ambassador of mobile MMORPG Jian Xia Qing Yuan R

Christopher Lee has been announced as 剑侠情缘R’s (Jian Xia Qing Yuan R) brand ambassador at the end of November. The actor – renowned for his roles in martial art movies and dramas – is now accompanied by his 3D model doppelgänger on the journey to the Jian Xia Qing Yuan world.

This is the first time he has ever appeared as a virtual model of himself in a commercial, and the second collab between Christopher Lee and VNGGames – one of the biggest Vietnamese game publishers.

In his over-20-year career, Christopher Lee has been working in many genres of movies. He also played many roles in the entertainment world. However, most of his fans will always remember him as one of the most iconic actors in the field of ancient dramas. With that vibe, Christopher Lee is the best option for the role of 剑侠情缘R’s ambassador.

PHOTO: VNGGames

剑侠情缘R is the latest name from the popular online game series Jian Xia Qing Yuan. It fully reproduces the original version from the visuals & 2D overhead angle, classic gameplay & occupations, plot, soundtrack, and other details. It also preserves some of the favourite mechanisms through the ages: Free PK, Wuxing elements, and especially the free trading system which is also the most famous feature of the JX series and is extremely rare in the MMORPG market nowadays.

PHOTO: VNGGames

Before expanding to Singapore and Malaysia, Jian Xia Qing Yuan R was launched in Vietnam, China, and Taiwan. Among many trend-setting video games, Jian Xia Qing Yuan R has conquered millions of players in many countries with its classic, yet signature features. It has been ranked as one of the most favoured MMORPG games in Vietnam, and one of the best products out of VNGGames.

Fans of the game are now welcome to join Christopher Lee with the pre-registration activities and count down to the Open Beta date on Dec 15, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.