Christopher Lee paiseh for getting injured first day of filming Taiwanese drama

Veteran actor Christopher Lee may have been in the biz for decades but he's not infallible.

According to recent media reports, the Malaysia-born actor injured himself during the first day of filming for iQiyi's original Taiwanese drama Danger Zone.

Thankfully, he only sustained some minor scrapes.

According to the reports, the 50-year-old was shooting a car chase sequence and had to jump out of a moving vehicle to pursue someone on foot.

However, Christopher couldn't see what was going on outside the car and he was unable to co-ordinate the scene with the driver before jumping out.

He landed with a thud on the ground after the jump and it shocked the crew members.

After his fall, he assured everyone that he was fine and only suffered minor scrapes. Then, he laughed at himself and felt embarrassed for screwing up on the first day of the shoot.

In Danger Zone, Christopher plays a police officer — his first cop role in more than 20 years — and stars alongside Vic Chou and Berant Zhu.

The three play characters with vastly different personalities and identities who are destined to become a team in the face of a dark mystery and danger. The series promises mind-bending plots that show the shift between darkness and light.

The series will stream on iQiyi every Friday from Sept 3.

