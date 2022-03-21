Christopher Lloyd joins The Mandalorian season 3

Science fiction veteran Christopher Lloyd is trading time travel for space travel in a galaxy far far away.

The 83-year-old actor, well-known for playing Doc Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future franchise, as well as Klingon Commander Kruge in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, has been cast in an unspecified role in the upcoming third season of Disney's The Mandalorian, which is currently in production.

The series, currently regarded by franchise fans as the best Star Wars production in recent years, has been known to cast famous actors in one-off roles, including Terminator star Michael Biehn, noted directors Werner Herzog and Taika Waititi, comedians Jason Sudeikis and Bill Burr, as well as series executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni in cameos.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter who, in the first two seasons, saves and guards young Grogu, a Force-sensitive user who survived Anakin Skywalker's attack on the Jedi Temple in Coruscant in Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith.

This news follows the recent premiere of the third episode of Star Trek Picard, which saw Lloyd's Back to the Future co-star Lea Thompson take on directing duties for the episode that sees the characters of the series travel back in time to 2024, to determine and prevent the pivotal change in history that altered the Prime universe timeline.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.