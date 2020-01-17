Christopher Tolkien, son and editor of J.R.R. Tolkien, dies at 95

Christopher Tolkien, son of legendary 'The Lord Of The Rings' author J.R.R. Tolkien, has died. He was 95.
PHOTO: Twitter/TolkienSociety
Reuters

Christopher Tolkien, son of legendary The Lord Of The Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien, has died, the Tolkien Society reports. He was 95.

"Christopher Tolkien has died at the age of 95," the org tweeted. "The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the whole Tolkien family."

Christopher was Tolkien's third son and was well known among his father's fans.

As he grew up, Christopher showed a great interest in his father's work, eventually going on to edit and publish his unpublished material, including The Silmarillion in 1977 and The Fall Of Gondolin in 2018.

He was best known for publishing his father's historical record of Middle-earth after his death in 1973.

Born in Leeds, United Kingdom, Tolkien served in the military, joining the Royal Air Force during World War II.

After the war, he returned home to finish his studies in English at Trinity College in Oxford, later lecturing on Old English, Middle English and Old Icelandic at that same school.

Shaun Gunner, the chair of Tolkien Society, mourned Tolkien's death on Twitter.

"As chair of @TolkienSociety this must surely be the very saddest day for me and all of us," he wrote. "Christopher Tolkien was a titan of fantasy and his legacy will live on forever. Namarie #Tolkien."

The Tolkien Estate has been overseen by his wife, Baillie Tolkien, and Tolkien's grandson Michael George Reuel Tolkien. 

More about
AUTHORS Obituary

TRENDING

Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Disciplinary action taken against ComfortDelGro cabby who kicked mum with sick child out of taxi
Disciplinary action taken against ComfortDelGro cabby who kicked mum with sick child out of taxi
Crack found on track near Changi Airport MRT station; slower service expected till Jan 21
Crack found on track near Changi Airport MRT station; slower service expected till Jan 21
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
The math behind TOTO: Here&#039;s why it (statistically) doesn&#039;t make financial sense to play
Why it doesn't make financial sense to buy TOTO
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
McDonald&#039;s Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
McDonald's Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more
This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES