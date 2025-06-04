Cillian Murphy to feature in The Bone Temple, sequel for 2002 movie 28 Years Later.

Cillian Murphy is to feature in 28 Years Later sequel, The Bone Temple.

The 49-year-old actor appeared in the original, 28 Days Later, in 2002 — as survivor Jim — and it was previously revealed he will not make an appearance in forthcoming horror film 28 Years Later, which will drop on June 20th, the first entry of a new trilogy.

However, director Danny Boyle has now confirmed Murphy will appear in 2026 motion picture The Bone Temple.

Boyle told IGN: "He is in the second one.

"I shouldn't give away too much. I'll get killed."

28 Years Later — which features the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer, Jack O'Connell, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson — and The Bone Temple were shot back-to-back, but Boyle admitted the third movie is yet to be financed.

He said: "Although each story completes itself, there's a handover section to the next film as well. So it's very ambitious.

"We haven't got the money for the third one yet.

"It will depend how the first one does, I guess. But hopefully if we do OK, they'll give us the go-ahead for the money and for the third one.

"Everybody's standing by for that, really. Including Cillian."

Boyle is "100 per cent" up for directing a third 28 Years Later movie, if it comes to fruition.

He said: "I would love to, yes. God willing, etc, your health maintaining and all that kind of stuff.

"But also, it depends how the first film does. You might not want me to.

"You never know. You've got to realise that there are plenty of alternatives.

The filmmaker is hoping Murphy's appearance in the second movie will help to "finance" the last part of the trilogy.

Speaking to Business Insider, he said: "All I can say is you have to wait for Cillian, but hopefully he will help us get the third film financed."

Boyle's comments come after producer Andrew Macdonald confirmed Murphy won't appear in 28 Years Later.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Macdonald said: "[On] this, we wanted him to be involved and he wanted to be involved. He is not in the first film, but I'm hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line.

"He's involved at the moment as an executive producer, and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy."

