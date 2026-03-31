Circumstances of Korean film director's death revealed by angry family as suspects reportedly not arrested

It's been five months since his death and his family alleged the suspects are still walking free.

South Korean film director Kim Chang-min died aged 40 in a hospital in November last year after collapsing from a cerebral hemorrhage, and it was recently revealed he was assaulted.

Police and his family told reporters today (March 31) that he had visited a restaurant with his autistic son on Oct 20 last year, where he got involved in an argument with customers from another table due to noise.

He fell to the floor after being punched and was sent to the hospital an hour later. He was declared brain dead on Nov 7 and his organs were donated to four people.

According to The Korea Herald, his family said the Namyangju branch of the Uijeongbu District Court rejected a request for arrest warrants for the two suspects, citing no risk of flight or evidence destruction.

"Five months have passed since the incident, and the person who killed my son is still free," his mother said.

She also reportedly claimed that although a hospital was located nearby when Chang-min collapsed, a delay of about an hour in transferring him might have cost him his chance at survival.

Chang-min worked on several hit films as a crew member before directing his own works such as Guui Station Exit No. 3 (2019), which won him Best Director at the Police Human Rights Film Festival.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com