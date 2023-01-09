Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy to welcome their third child

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are set to welcome their third child together.

The 43-year-old actress and the Downton Abbey: A New Era star's representative confirmed to People magazine that they are set to expand their brood.

The Little Women star and Hugh, 47, are already parents to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and four-year-old Rowan.

When she was expecting her second child, Claire admitted to looking forward to "retiring for a little while".

ALSO READ: Edward Norton is descended from Pocahontas

She said in 2018: "I feel pretty knocked up at this point. I am definitely with child. I feel okay. I've been doing a bit of travelling that I've been making work and encourage them to see it. Pretty soon I get to retire for a little while and just be pregnant, which I look forward to."

The Fleishman Is in Trouble star admitted getting to take time off from filming Homeland was a "huge luxury", as with her first pregnancy she was on set until she was eight months pregnant.

She added: "It feels like a huge luxury. When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift, to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit."

The couple got married in 2009 after meeting on set of Evening in 2006.