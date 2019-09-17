Classic sitcom 'Seinfeld' will head to Netflix in 2021

LOS ANGELES - Netflix Inc landed the global streaming rights for classic TV sitcom "Seinfeld," the company said on Monday, bolstering its digital catalog as it faces the loss of two popular series.

"All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix - worldwide! - starting in 2021," Netflix said on Twitter.

Netflix is poised to lose popular comedies "Friends" and "The Office" as the battle for streaming viewers intensifies.

"Friends" will move to AT&T Inc's HBO Max in 2020, and "The Office" will go to a streaming service from Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal in 2021.