'Clearly in a lot of pain': Henry Cavill injures leg on set, The Witcher production expected to continue without him

He's famous for portraying the nigh-invincible Superman on the silver screen, and Geralt of Rivia (a monster slayer with superhuman abilities) on the original Netflix series The Witcher.

However, Henry Cavill is only human and he has an injured leg to show for it.

During the filming of the second season of The Witcher, the 37-year-old suffered minor injuries to his leg while on an assault course that involves swinging axes. According to The Sun, Henry was around six metres in the air and secured by a safety harness when the accident occurred.

It was also reported that Henry has been benched as he has been instructed to rest by doctors.

A source told the English tabloid: "The filming has been hit because of what happened to Henry. He was on an assault course and injured his leg. He just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain. It wasn't clear if an object had hit his leg or it was some sort of hamstring or muscle injury.

"It wasn't bad enough to need an ambulance but it's messed up the filming schedule as he can't walk properly. He has to wear heavy armour in the scenes and he just wouldn't be able to do it with his leg injury.''

However, American entertainment magazine Entertainment Weekly disputed claims that production has been halted, and wrote that "filming on the fantasy series is continuing" despite Henry's leave of absence.

Online news site Deadline also reported that The Witcher will film around Henry while he recovers.

Production on season two of The Witcher has been suspended twice this year. It was first shut down in March when actor Kristofer Hivju tested positive for the coronavirus. The suspension was extended till mid-August as the UK went into lockdown.

Most recently in November, filming was suspended when there were multiple positive Covid-19 cases on set.

