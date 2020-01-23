This CNY detective comedy will have a single-take 400-men (!) fight scene

PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment
Kwok Kar Peng
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne

It's a detective comedy riding on the tailwinds of its two previous box-office hits. But no one can accuse its makers of being complacent.

In the third instalment of Chinese film Detective Chinatown 3, director Chen Sicheng roped in famous Thai martial arts actor Tony Jaa for a lead role. Not surprisingly, the Ong-Bak star — who plays Thai private detective Jack Jaa in the film — will have his fair share of action scenes while chasing down suspects in his investigations.

PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

But that's not all. Chen also created a seemingly impossible situation of a massive 400-men fight scene inside what looks like a Japanese airport.

The story kicks off when Japanese private detective Hiroshi Noda (played by Satoshi Tsumabuki) invites protagonists Tang Ren (Wang Baoqiang) and his genius nephew Qin Feng (Liu Haoran) to Tokyo to solve a case.

Su Chaiwit, the president of the SEA Chamber of Commerce, was killed in a locked room during his meeting with Watanabe, the president of the Black Dragon Gang. All evidence points to Watanabe as the only suspect.

Win! Movie tickets to Detective Chinatown 3

Nevertheless, Tang Ren, Qin Feng, Hiroshi, and Jack find the case suspicious and team up in their investigation to find the real culprit. However, obstacles — including other sleuths on the international Crimaster detective ranking list — get in the way.

The movie — shot in the touristy areas of Akihabara, Shinjuku, and Shibuya — will also finally reveal the identity of Q, the mysterious top-ranking detective in Crimaster who appeared in the first two movies.

One of the most difficult and intense scenes in the film involved around 400 actors chasing and fighting simultaneously across two levels and on a staircase as the cameras rolled.

The production crew adopted a single-take tracking approach using cameras mounted on a jib arm, on a Steadicam, as well as on a suspended cable system to achieve a seamless, continuous result.

"When we finished that scene, I truly understood the high technical skills of the Chinese crew," actor Satoshi said in an interview.

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau is also rumoured to have a special cameo appearance in the movie, on top of performing with actors Wang Baoqiang and Liu Haoran in a remake of his CNY song Gong Xi Fa Cai.

Detective Chinatown 3, which won the Most Anticipated Movie award in the 2019 Jinri Toutiao Awards Ceremony held earlier this month, has achieved record-breaking box office takings of more than RMB 277 million (S$54 million) for advance ticket sales in China to date.

It opens in theatres here on Jan 25, the first day of CNY. Click here for more info on the movie and also the showtimes. 

This article was brought to you in partnership with mm2 Entertainment.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

More about
movies celebrities CNY 2020 Chinese New Year

TRENDING

Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Don&#039;t say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Don't say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Man jailed, caned after robbery involving sex ruse with wife
Man jailed, caned after robbery involving sex ruse with wife
Najib: I&#039;m not stupid
Najib: I'm not stupid
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display

SERVICES