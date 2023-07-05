Coco Lee dies aged 48, sister says her radiance will live on

Singer Coco Lee has died aged 48, her sister Nancy Lee announced on Wednesday (July 5) night.

"With a heavy heart, our family would like to share devastating news.

"Coco had been battling depression for several years. Her condition deteriorated rapidly in recent days and she took her own life at home on July 2," Nancy wrote in a Weibo post.

The veteran Chinese-American singer was taken to hospital and remained unconscious, and despite the medical team's best efforts, she died three days later on July 5.

Nancy noted that 2023 is the 30th year of Coco's showbiz career.

"For the past 29 years, she brought everyone joy with her singing and dancing. Coco also paved a way for Chinese singers on the global stage, our family is immensely proud of her."

"As her family, we are very grateful and honoured to have such an outstanding younger sister," Nancy wrote.

"We hope that Coco has gone to a happier place where she's not suffering from depression anymore."

Now, their elderly mother is the family's biggest responsibility, Nancy said as she asked for time and space for the family to grieve during this difficult period.

She also thanked the medical team that worked hard to care for Coco in her final days.

"Coco didn't stay long with us, but her radiance will live on."

