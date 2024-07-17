Coldplay plans 10-night residency at Wembley to support new album

Coldplay are planning a 10-night residency at Wembley Stadium.

The Viva La Vida group are preparing to release their new album Moon Music in October but rather than embark on a traditional tour to support the release, they are exploring alternative options in order to help reduce their carbon footprint, which could be done by keeping their stage production in one place.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Coldplay want to do something super special for Moon Music and they have discussed the idea of doing a set residency rather than touring across the UK.

"Wembley has been mooted as a possible location which would work for a ten-date residency, for example.

"It means they would be able to play to almost a million fans, all while keeping down their carbon footprint.

"On their last tour the band went all out to try to reduce the impact of their work on the environment.

"By keeping the shows in one place they are removing the need for HGVs to drive the stages and kit across the country, for example.

"Plus seeing acts like Adele setting up shop in one place has given them real food for thought.

"Nothing is set in stone yet but they hope they can get a residency to work."

Last month, the Yellow hitmakers revealed that the first two years of their ongoing 'Music of Spheres' world tour had seen a 59 per cent reduction in carbon emissions compared to their concert series in 2016-17.

To reduce their environmental impact, the band — which includes Chris Martin, Will Champion, Guy Berryman and Jonny Buckland — cut down on air travel, used sustainable materials for their stages and employed more efficient lighting. They also designed kinetic dancefloors, which meant fans could help generate electricity with their movements.

They said in a statement: "As a band, and as an industry, we're a long way from where we need to be on this.

"But we're grateful for everyone's help so far and we salute everyone who's making efforts to push things in the right direction."

[[nid:693862]]