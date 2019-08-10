Coldplay to release new album in November?

Coldplay will reportedly release their first album in four years next month.

The British rock band hasn't released a record since 2015's A Head Full Of Dreams, but according to an insider they are planning to drop an "experimental" record in November, followed by a "mainstream" studio effort next year, which will likely be followed by a huge tour.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "The first album is the more experimental side of Coldplay, they probably won't tour until 2020 when the next one arrives."

Before releasing A Head Full Of Dreams, the Yellow hitmakers released the stripped-back LP Ghost Stories in 2014, which was believed to be inspired by lead vocalist Chris Martin's split from ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow in 2014.

In April, it was reported that band members Will Champion and Jonny Buckland had registered a new song titled Conscious Pilot.