Colin Farrell gave up booze for son with special needs

Colin Farrell gave up booze after he discovered his son James had special needs.

The 48-year-old Hollywood actor became a father for the first time in 2003 when he welcomed James with model Kim Bordenave, but they were dealt a massive blow when the youngster was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome — a rare genetic disorder which involves delayed development — and Colin decided to put his wild ways behind him and sober up for the sake of his little boy.

He told People magazine: "[I'm most grateful for] my sobriety, everything is magnified when you have a child with special needs, you're even more aware that your child really needs you around and is going to need a lot of help and a lot of support.

"So James was about two when I got clean, when I got sober and he was a big part of me putting the bottle down, a big part of it. Because I was in no condition to be a friend never mind the father of a child which such exacting needs. If it wasn't for my sobriety, I wouldn't be able to be there for James and enjoy in the marvels of his life and support him in the way that I feel that can."

Colin — who also has a younger son Henry with actress Alicja Bachleda-Curus — added: "I don't want to make out like I'm the perfect dad, I f*** up left, right and centre but at least you have to be present to f*** up so I'm around, but yeah they're very conjoined - my sobriety and my children. "

The actor has opened up about being father to a son with special needs in the new interview with People and revealed he's starting a charity to help young adults with special needs as James prepares to celebrate his 21st birthday in October.

He explained of the decision: "Once your child turns 21, they're kind of on their own. All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you're left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind."

The Colin Farrell Foundation will help young adults with intellectual disabilities through advocacy, education and innovative programs.

Colin went on to reveal James lives at home with him with the help of full-time carers and he is a "happy young man".

He added: "We hang out, we play ball, swim in the pool, he loves movies... we'd go out and get a cheeseburger... He spends a lot of time with his partner in crime, his carer.

"I've had live-in care so I can move freely, and work and it's been great for James as it gives him that autonomy... He has a good life, he's a happy young man... I'm proud of him every day."

