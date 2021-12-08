Colin Farrell returns as The Penguin in The Batman HBO Max spin-off series

Colin Farrell is reprising his role as The Penguin in a new The Batman HBO Max spinoff series. Farrell will first portray the villain in The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader before taking on the small screen.

The spin-off series will reportedly delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld. The Penguin, a.k.a. Oswald Cobblepot, is one of the most famous members of the Batman Rogues Gallery and is recognizable by his top hat, monocle, and wide variety of deadly umbrellas. In the past, the character has been played by actors like Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor.

ALSO READ: Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton to star in new movie about Thailand Than Luang cave rescue

Aside from appearing as the villain, Farrell is also attached to the project as an executive producer alongside The Batman director Matt Reeves and producer Dylan Clark. Lauren LeFranc is writing the script.

This new Penguin series isn’t the only HBO Max spinoff of The Batman. HBO Max previously announced another spinoff series produced by Reeves that is centered on the Gotham City police department. The series will see Batman as he begins to disrupt Gotham’s underworld and police alike. It serves as a prequel to the movie.

The Batman is releasing on March 4, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.