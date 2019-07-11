Colin Farrell will play Penguin in movie The Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth?

Colin Farrell is set to play Penguin in 'The Batman'.

The 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' actor is in talks to portray mobster Oswald Cobblepot, who is better known as his villainous alter ego, in director Matt Reeves' upcoming origin story for the Caped Crusader, who will be played by Robert Pattinson.

And that's not the only piece of casting news for the blockbuster, as Andy Serkis is also said to be in talks to join the film as Bruce Wayne's loyal butler, Alfred Pennyworth.

As was previously announced, the cast also includes Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

Robert recently suggested his portrayal of the titular character will show a dark side.