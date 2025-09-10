'Does he come together with the purchase?' Jackson Wang's upcoming Let Loose music video shot on new iPhone 17 Pro

With iPhone fans discussing the sleekness and colours of the new iPhone 17 models revealed yesterday (Sept 9), Jackson Wang's supporters can review its functions in a more exciting way.

In a surprise reveal today on his social media accounts, the 31-year-old Hong Kong-born pop star posted a 30-second teaser clip of the music video (MV) to his new single Let Loose, shot on the new phone model.

He wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram: "Commissioned by Apple. Sept 13 Let Loose MV. You have no idea."

He included the hashtags #ShotoniPhone, #iPhone17Pro and #LetLoose.

The teaser features Jackson, dressed in off-white, showing his sleek dance moves while being recorded on a silver iPhone 17 Pro.

According to Team Wang Records' Instagram post, the single is believed to be a collaboration between Jackson and Apple Music. The caption in a joint post from the two on their Douyin accounts indicated he wrote and was involved in directing the MV.

Fans worldwide expressed their surprise at the release and are anticipating the full single dropping on Sept 13.

On Weibo, multiple fans jokingly asked if purchasing the new iPhone model, which will be available from Sept 19, comes with Jackson as a complimentary gift.

One of them wrote: "Does he comes together with the purchase?"

Apple CEO Tim Cook also expressed his admiration for Jackson's creative direction in filming the MV using the new phone model.

He wrote in a Weibo post today: "Loving Jackson Wang's new music video for Let Loose, shot with iPhone 17 Pro! The dynamic camera work really brings his creativity to life."

