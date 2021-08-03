Comedian Kathy Griffin has lung cancer

The 60-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Monday (Aug 2) to share with fans that she has stage one cancer in her left lung and needs to have half of the organ removed. She wrote: "I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!

The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing."

Kathy is hopeful that she will make a full recovery after surgery and predicted she will be "up and running around as usual" within a month.

She wrote: "I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It's been a helluva four years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine." And Kathy went on to praise the Covid-19 vaccine, saying: "Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check-ups. It'll save your life. XX00, kg."