Coming soon: New K-dramas with Blackpink's Jisoo, Jung Hae-in, Lee Dong-wook, Wi Ha-jun

With South Korean dramas increasingly gaining global appeal — Squid Game, anyone? — it's hard for anyone to deny that they've staked their claim in modern pop culture.

It's not an easy task, considering that the landscape is littered with blockbuster franchises and streaming shows from popular intellectual properties.

And, it seems that entertainment giants are very aware of their presence and have now tapped on them to expand their line of programmes.

On Oct 13 , iQiyi unveiled their upcoming K-drama originals starring popular names such as Lee Dong-wook, Wi Ha-jun, Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Jae-uck.

In a reveal the following day, Disney+ announced that they'll be bringing South Korean shows to their streaming platforms.

For Disney+, the move is part of their initiative to expand their Asia Pacific offerings which will see them bringing 20 new titles (of which, 18 are originals) from several markets, including Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Greater China and Australia.

If you're looking for your next big fix of South Korean shows, perhaps these might whet your appetite.

Bad and Crazy

Starring Lee Dong-wook, Wi Ha-jun

PHOTO: iQiyi

Soo-yeol (Lee Dong-wook) works as a competent police officer with questionable ethics. Due to his ambitious personality, he has risen through the ranks in a short period of time. His life suddenly changes with the appearance of K (Wi Ha-jun). K is a righteous person who dreams of being a hero, but he is also a crazy person.

Debuts December on iQiyi

Snowdrop

Starring Jung Hae-in, Blackpink's Jisoo

PHOTO: Disney+

Jung Hae-in and Blackpink's Jisoo team up on this Korean series created by the same minds behind the 2019 K-drama Skycastle. Snowdrop — set in Seoul in the late 1980s — is a romantic melodrama series and a heartwarming story of a young couple who fall in love and find themselves caught in a tangled web of intrigue and upheaval.

To be released on Disney+, no date set

Crazy Love

Starring Kim Jae-uck, Krystal Jung

PHOTO: iQiyi

In Crazy Love, a genius CEO of a math tuition centre (played by Kim Jae-uck) receives a death threat and tries to seek out the perpetrator by pretending to suffer from memory loss. He even enters into a sham marriage with his introverted secretary Lee Shin-ah (Krystal Jung), who is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Between them, a scary yet sweet romance blossoms.

Debuts 2022 on iQiyi

Shooting Stars

Starring Kim Young-dae, Lee Sung-kyung

PHOTO: iQiyi

Set against the backdrop of the Korean entertainment industry with realistic portrayals of celebrities, agents, and tabloid reporters, Shooting Stars tells the story of a top star (Kim Young-dae) who falls in love with the head of publicity of his talent agency (Lee Sung-kyung).

Debuts 2022 on iQiyi

Rookies

Starring Kang Daniel, Chae Soo-bin

PHOTO: Disney+

A coming-of-age, romantic series set in Korea's elite police academy, Rookies is full of stories with love and challenges. Watch how a team of first-year police recruits come together to pursue their dreams as they learn what it takes to serve and protect the community.

This is K-pop idol Kang Daniel's debut drama.

To be released on Disney+, no date set

Grid

Starring Seo Kang-jun, Kim A-joong, Lee Si-young

PHOTO: Disney+

A mysterious being who saved mankind from a crisis suddenly reappears and helps a murderer. This mystery thriller follows a government official and a detective who tenaciously delve into many secrets to find the truth.

To be released on Disney+, no date set

Kiss Sixth Sense

Starring Yoon Kye-sang, Seo Ji-hye, Kim Ji-seok

PHOTO: Disney+

A woman with the ability to see the future with a kiss accidentally sees her future and that of her boss, whom she despises. This lighthearted and witty romantic drama has been adapted from a popular original web novel with the same title.

To be released on Disney+, no date set

Moving

Starring Jo In-sung, Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo

PHOTO: Disney+

An action hero thriller based on the webtoon that has generated over 200 million views, Moving is a story of three teenagers concealing their superpowers and their parents who have lived with painful secrets, and them facing great danger over generations.

To be released on Disney+, no date set

Outrun by Running Man

Starring Kim Jong-kook, Haha, Jee Seok-jin

PHOTO: Disney+

The original members from the hit variety show Running Man — Kim Jong-kook, Haha and Jee Seok-jin — take on the first official spin-off. The trio, who have been together on the show for 11 years, will participate in brand new missions, and more fun and relentless challenges.

To be released on Disney+, no date set

Blackpink: The Movie

This film is specially created to celebrate the chart-topping Korean pop group's fifth anniversary. Blackpink: The Movie includes never-seen-before interviews and over 10 sets of live performances including Blackpink's recent concerts The Show in 2021 and In Your Area in 2018.

To be released on Disney+, no date set

